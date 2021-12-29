Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $35.44

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $34.50. Immunocore shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 906 shares.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Immunocore by 260.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Immunocore by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,286 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.