Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $35.44

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $34.50. Immunocore shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 906 shares.
IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Immunocore by 260.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Immunocore by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,286 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
