Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock remained flat at $GBX 554 ($7.45) during midday trading on Wednesday. 323,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,480. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 418.50 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.86). The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 547.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.65.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

