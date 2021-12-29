Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock remained flat at $GBX 554 ($7.45) during midday trading on Wednesday. 323,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,480. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 418.50 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.86). The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 547.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.65.
About Impax Environmental Markets
