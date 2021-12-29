Imperial Oil (IMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently:
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$48.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$49.00.
- 11/23/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$48.00.
- 11/19/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$48.00.
- 11/16/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.28. 857,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,360. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$24.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.90. The company has a market cap of C$31.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
