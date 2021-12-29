Imperial Oil (IMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently:

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$48.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$49.00.

11/23/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

11/19/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$48.00.

11/16/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.28. 857,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,360. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$24.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.90. The company has a market cap of C$31.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

