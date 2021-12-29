Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $886,921.00 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $78.71 million and $886,921.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00003703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.91 or 0.07836055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,321.08 or 1.00167492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051268 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

