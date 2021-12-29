Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Sells $441,000.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

