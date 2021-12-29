Independent Family Office LLC Sells 219 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Independent Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 923.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

WOOD stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.97. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

