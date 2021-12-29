Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

MSI opened at $269.81 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.60 and a 12-month high of $270.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

