Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys Shares of 112,311 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 112,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

