Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.