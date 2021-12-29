indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post $18.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,923,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $7,204,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

