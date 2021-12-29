INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.30

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.17, with a volume of 30988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

INDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $815.65 million, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.69.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

