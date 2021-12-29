INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.30

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.17, with a volume of 30988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $815.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.86.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

