Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,809 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.69% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $61,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

ILPT opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

