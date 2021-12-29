ING Groep NV Makes New $435,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,028 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

