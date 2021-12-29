Ink (INK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,075.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $522,764.44 and approximately $11,075.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.91 or 0.07836055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,321.08 or 1.00167492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051268 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

