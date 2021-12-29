Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1431 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of INGXF opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGXF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

