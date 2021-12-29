Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.96

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 3335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGXF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.51%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

