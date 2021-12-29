Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $5.35 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

