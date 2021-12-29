Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.56. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,910,958 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 269.86%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inpixon by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 446,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inpixon by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

