Insider Buying: FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Donal Carroll bought 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $12,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,822.68.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Donal Carroll bought 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00.

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

