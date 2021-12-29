Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

APEI traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 45,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $411.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

