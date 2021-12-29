Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
APEI traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 45,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $411.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
