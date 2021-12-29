Insider Selling: Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Sells C$106,050.00 in Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,000.

ANX opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.32 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

