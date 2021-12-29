Insider Selling: Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Sells C$106,050.00 in Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,000.

ANX opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.32 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

