Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,128,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,337,193. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

