Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 2,604 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. 494,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Natera by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.