Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells 636 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 30th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 107.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neogen by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Neogen by 4.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

