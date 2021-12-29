Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.68. 792,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,529. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

