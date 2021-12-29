Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $3,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BATRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 23,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $291.34 million, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $34.99.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%.
BATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.