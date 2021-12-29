Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $3,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BATRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 23,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $291.34 million, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after purchasing an additional 125,982 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

BATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

