Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TRTN opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Triton International’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
