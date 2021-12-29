Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRTN opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Triton International’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.