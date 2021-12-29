Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

