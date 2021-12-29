Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sells 6,693 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sekar Kathiresan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 398,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,785. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

