Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $2,231,059. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

