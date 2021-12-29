InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$12.97 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

