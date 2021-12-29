Intrust Bank NA Acquires 322 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,907.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,765.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

