Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 44.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Grid by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Grid by 541.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $72.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

