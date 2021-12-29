Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,314,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $398.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.21 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.04.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.