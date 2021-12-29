Intrust Bank NA Has $406,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE HII opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.