Intrust Bank NA Purchases 224 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.