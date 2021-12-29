Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,021 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

