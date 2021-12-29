Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 159,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

