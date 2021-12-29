Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) is Camelot Portfolios LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 306,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 226,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

