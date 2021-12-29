Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

