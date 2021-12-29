Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $34,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $10,729,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 76,450 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,852,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

PDBC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

