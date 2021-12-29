Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $163.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

