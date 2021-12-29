Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $371.82

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $371.82 and last traded at $371.82, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

