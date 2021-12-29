IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

