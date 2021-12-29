Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 159.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

BUD opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

