Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

