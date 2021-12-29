Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 210 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

ADP stock opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $246.91. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

