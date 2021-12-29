Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 592,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

