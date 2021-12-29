iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 267.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

